Left Menu

2 labourers critically injured after falling from Nirman Bhavan

The two labourers went up but they fell along with scaffolding and got injured, the DCP said.Both the injured have been admitted to RML hospital and inspection of the spot is being done by a crime team.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:47 IST
2 labourers critically injured after falling from Nirman Bhavan
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers were severely injured after they allegedly fell off from a scaffolding erected along the Nirman Bhavan building here, police said on Wednesday.

The two men -- Alim and Faizan -- had gone up the scaffolding to whitewash the building, they said. Both of them are currently under treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the labourers were supposed to start white washing the building using iron scaffolding. The two labourers went up but they fell along with scaffolding and got injured, the DCP said.

''Both the injured have been admitted to RML hospital and inspection of the spot is being done by a crime team. Further necessary legal action is being taken,'' the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022