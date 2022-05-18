5 die after tractor-trailer overturns in Telangana

Five people, including three women, died and five others were injured when the tractor-trailer they were traveling in turned turtle in the Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

A group of 10 people was riding in the vehicle which skidded off a road near a pond and overturned in an open field. Three died on the spot, and two later in a hospital while the injured are undergoing treatment, a senior police official told PTI over the phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)