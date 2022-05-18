Left Menu

Google's Russian subsidiary files for bankruptcy -document

The Russian subsidiary of Alphabet Inc's Google has filed for insolvency, according to a message posted on Russia's official registry Fedresurs on Wednesday. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. David Sneddon, who the document named as the subsidiary's general director, could not immediately be reached.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Russian subsidiary of Alphabet Inc's Google has filed for insolvency, according to a message posted on Russia's official registry Fedresurs on Wednesday. The subsidiary was "submitting a notice of the intention to declare itself insolvent (bankrupt)", the note said.

"Since March 22, 2022, it foresees its own bankruptcy and inability to fulfil its monetary obligations, demands to pay severance payments and (or) the remuneration of staff working or previously working under an employment contract, and (or) the obligation to make mandatory payments within the prescribed period," the note said. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. David Sneddon, who the document named as the subsidiary's general director, could not immediately be reached.

