Magenta ChargeGrid partners with Ather Energy to install EV charging stations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

EV charging firm Magenta ChargeGrid on Wednesday said it has joined hands with the leading electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy to install charging stations.

The companies have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in this regard.

The charging stations will be managed by Magenta under the ChargeGrid platform.

Under the partnership, integrated charging across two-three-four-wheelers will be provided at a single location, Magenta ChargeGrid said in a statement.

''This collaborative approach with Ather Energy, shall further our vision and allow consumers to access network of smart and safe charging stations across the country and encourage a seamless EV adoption. This partnership approach will not just help Ather and other OEM players to rapidly scale their network but also help them to optimize the investment required,'' Maxson Lewis, Founder and Managing Director, Magenta noted.

Magenta ChargeGrid has formed alliances with prominent DISCOMs across the country such as BSES, BESCOM, among others with the goal of establishing a stronger EV (Electric Vehicle) charging ecosystem.

Ather has so far partnered with charging operators like Zeon Charging and retail partners like Decathlon, Cafe Coffee Day, Blue Tokai and 15 other brands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

