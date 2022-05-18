Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:31 IST
Railway employee crushed by train in Greater Noida
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A railway employee died on duty after he was allegedly run over by a train in Greater Noida on Wednesday, police said.

Sunil Kumar Verma (33) was working on the rail track segment near Dadri when the incident involving the Ranchi Garib Rath Express train occurred around 10.30 am, they added.

''Verma hailed from Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh. He was staying at a rented accommodation in Dadri. He was working with the railways as technician grade one (signal),'' a police spokesperson said.

''He was working at signal 1412/23-25 when he got hit by train number 12877 Ranchi Garib Rath and died,'' the official said.

The family members of the deceased are being contacted and further legal proceedings are being carried out by the Dadri police, the official added.

