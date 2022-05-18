Google says its Russian bank account has been seized
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:03 IST
Russian authorities have seized Google Russia's bank account, making it impossible for its Russian office to function, a Google spokesperson said on Wednesday after Google's Russian subsidiary declared its intention to file for bankruptcy.
"Google Russia has published a notice of its intention to file for bankruptcy," the spokesperson said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
