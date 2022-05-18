Sanjivani Paranteral's promoter settles case with Sebi; pays Rs 4.95 lakh

Sanjivani Parenteral Ltd's promoter Ashwani Anamisharan Khemka has settled a case about an alleged violation of disclosure norms with Sebi after paying Rs 4.95 lakh.

The market regulator in an order passed on Tuesday said that the applicant (Ashwani Anamisharan Khemka) had filed the settlement application through its authorized representative to settle the proceedings without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law.

As per the order, the applicant who is a promoter of Sanjivani Parenteral Ltd (SPL) acquired 1,27,161 shares which are 2.15 percent of the entity (SPL) from the market in October 2012.

After the acquisition, the shareholding of the applicant increased from 7.95 percent to 10.10 percent. This triggered the disclosure requirement under SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) regulations.

Thereafter, in 2016, the applicant disposed of 6,50,000 shares of SPL. Under this, the shareholding of the applicant was reduced from 13.51 percent to 2.49 percent. This transaction triggered the disclosure requirement under SAST norms.

The discrepancies were addressed by the applicant and communicated to Sebi in February 2022.

Therefore, a high-powered advisory committee (HPAC) of Sebi considered the settlement terms proposed by the applicant and recommended the case for settlement upon payment of settlement charges of Rs 4.95 lakh.

The market watchdog approved the recommendation and the settlement was remitted in May 2022, the regulator noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)