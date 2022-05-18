Runaya Group certified as The Great Place to Work® in 2022

We are taking a step toward building Trust, a high-Performance Culture organization Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: Runaya Group, one of India’s fastest-growing manufacturing start-ups has been accredited as a Great Place to Work-Certified in India. ‘Leadership from Within’ has always been the growth philosophy at Runaya Group, which is now the testimony of how the organization always strives to achieve the most-valued leadership practices for the growth of its valuable employees. The accolade follows the organization’s “people-first” philosophy. Runaya has a structured procedure to recognize and nurture the best performers and develop the Leaders for the future, not only for the respective business but for the entire group of companies. According to Naivedya Agarwal, CEO & CO-Founder, Runaya Group, ''We are honored to be certified as a “Great Place to Work”. We have always believed in building and cultivating a people-first culture organization. This is a very big boost to our growth journey. This validates our effort to initiate a culture that intensifies the potential of our employees, based on the strong foundation of equality and rewarding the right talents.” Speaking about the achievement, Group HR Head Ms. Sujata Mohanty said, ''This certificate from The Great Place to Work® is proof of the inclusive and employee-friendly work culture that Runaya group offers. This milestone sets the company apart from other start-ups by setting an example for them through its ‘people-first approach. As a start-up, this achievement will further boost our confidence to take regular initiatives to promote a more inclusive and balanced work culture among our employees.'' Runaya Group feels elated to be certified as a Great Place to Work-Certified. This certification credits the organization’s goal towards creating a trustworthy and non-discriminatory environment, and owing to the employees and its management, Runaya Group has been able to achieve the abovementioned goal. As a result, the entire process has boosted the company’s productivity and engagement within the organization. Over the years, Runaya Group has introduced several path-breaking policies, practices, and initiatives for various segments of the workforce. The Company has been constantly revolutionizing and innovative people practices in the realms of hiring, engagement, diversity & inclusion, rewards & recognition, employee relations, security, and career & development. Being a manufacturing start-up the company has been pioneering worker welfare schemes even during the pandemic and introduced the Agile Working Model in 2020. In the manufacturing start-up space in India, the company has been pioneering a few of India’s best employee growth and welfare policies and initiatives like the Leadership Growth Program, Talent Review Council, Parents Connect, R Connect, Fostering innovation and creativity, Runaya Unit Mancom, An Open Door Policy, Non-discriminatory recruitment policy, and practices. Runaya Group has also introduced schemes such “Long Term Incentive Plan” for 100% of our employees which is very unique and rare in the country. This path-breaking design has made the scheme robust with an objective to place greater emphasis on superior individual performance while keeping all employees accountable for business delivery and ensuring greater wealth creation opportunities. Employees see better career opportunities with such kind of unique and rewarding schemes in place. Apart from Health Insurance Policy, WFH Policy, Jobs for Partner Policy & many others. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with the Great Place to Work®️ Institute for assessment, benchmarking, and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. Great Place to Work®️ Institute’s methodology is recognized as a rigorous and objective work culture assessment process. It is considered the gold standard in identifying and recognizing great workplace cultures. About Runaya: Runaya’s vision is to deploy cutting-edge technology to enable innovation, sustainability, and efficiency improvement in the natural resources industry. Founded by Naivedya and Annanya Agarwal (sons of Vedanta Limited Vice-Chairman Navin Agarwal), the key focus is on executing projects that enable a circular economy and promote the concept of waste to wealth. In addition to ground support products, Runaya’s portfolio includes sustainability solutions for the aluminium industry, minor metals recovery; gas atomized metallurgical powders, and other semi-finished products for the telecommunication cable and steel industries.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)