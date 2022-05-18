Russia expels 27 Spanish diplomats in tit-for-tat move
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:16 IST
- Russian Federation
Twenty-seven Spanish diplomats must leave Russia within a week, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Spain said in April it would expel some 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff from Madrid, joining other European Union countries that have ordered Russian officials to leave.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
