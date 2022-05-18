Left Menu

Arvind Ltd Q4 profit up 64 pc at Rs 88 cr

It had reported a net loss of Rs 27.39 crore in the previous year.Revenue from operations last fiscal year was at Rs 8,033.73 crore as against Rs 5,072.98 crore in the preceding year.Arvind Limited closed the financial year at a net debt of Rs 1,682 crore which was Rs 268 crore lower than March 2021 levels.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:21 IST
Arvind Ltd Q4 profit up 64 pc at Rs 88 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Leading textile manufacturer Arvind Ltd on Wednesday reported 64.22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 87.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022, helped by strong volume and a price increase during the period.

The company had logged a net profit of Rs 53.34 crore during January-March period a year ago, Arvind said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,203.50 crore as against Rs 1,654.87 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

Its fabric and garment volumes remained strong across both domestic as well as export markets, said Arvind in an earning statement.

The garment volumes in the quarter were at an all-time high and fabric volumes remained healthy, it said.

''Margins continued to be under pressure as cotton prices continued to soar, and other input costs also remained high. While price increases helped offset the cost increases, margin numbers looked lower compared to previous periods,'' it said.

Total expenses in the quarter were higher at Rs 2,081.22 crore as against Rs 1,566.36 crore a year ago.

Revenue from textiles was up at Rs 1,824.11 crore from Rs 1,331.16 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from advanced materials was Rs 267.08 crore as against Rs 198.65 crore in March quarter 2020-21.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, consolidated net profit was at Rs 241.58 crore. It had reported a net loss of Rs 27.39 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operations last fiscal year was at Rs 8,033.73 crore as against Rs 5,072.98 crore in the preceding year.

''Arvind Limited closed the financial year at a net debt of Rs 1,682 crore which was Rs 268 crore lower than March 2021 levels. Long term debt reduced by Rs 415 crore over this period,'' it said.

Shares of Arvind Ltd closed 1.01 per cent lower at Rs 107.90 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022