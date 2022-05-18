Left Menu

U.S. grants another 35,000 H-2B visas for summer -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022
U.S. grants another 35,000 H-2B visas for summer -statement
U.S. officials on Wednesday said they will grant employers up to another 35,000 H-2B visas for jobs starting between April 1 and Sept. 30, according to a government statement posted online.

The notice by the Homeland Security and Labor departments is for U.S. employers that face irreparable harm if they cannot get additional workers and aims to "provide temporary portability flexibility" during those summer months.



