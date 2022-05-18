U.S. grants another 35,000 H-2B visas for summer -statement
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:25 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. officials on Wednesday said they will grant employers up to another 35,000 H-2B visas for jobs starting between April 1 and Sept. 30, according to a government statement posted online.
The notice by the Homeland Security and Labor departments is for U.S. employers that face irreparable harm if they cannot get additional workers and aims to "provide temporary portability flexibility" during those summer months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Homeland Security
- H-2B
- Labor
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Capitol riot panel requests information from three Republican lawmakers
U.S. to spend more than $3 bln on EV battery manufacturing -White House
U.S. Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, Politico reports
Leaked U.S. Supreme Court decision suggests majority set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Politico reports
Leak suggests U.S. Supreme Court set to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights decision, Politico reports