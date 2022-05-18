UK union threatens strike disruption to queen's Jubilee party

A British trade union said on Wednesday a planned strike at two London underground stations next month would cause "significant disruption" to people wanting to join in celebrations in the capital for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union (RMT) said it would hold a 24-hour walkout at the busy 'Tube' stations on June 3, in the middle of four days of celebrations to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne, unless action was taken against a manager it accuses of bullying.

"Our strike on June 3 will cause significant disruption to people wishing to celebrate the Queen's jubilee. However, if tube bosses do the right thing, and deal appropriately with the manager in question, we can find a just resolution to this dispute," RMT added in a statement. The strike would impact Green Park, one of the closest stations to Buckingham Palace where many of the celebrations are focused, and Euston, a major hub for visitors to the capital.

Transport for London (TfL) said they expected no impact to train services if the strike went ahead as it would only impact the stations. "We're aware of this dispute and are carrying out an urgent review in a bid to resolve it," TfL said in a statement. "We have had a number of meetings with the RMT and are urging them not to take strike action and to continue working with us to find a resolution."

