Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has resigned citing personal reasons, a senior official said on Wednesday.
He was appointed the national capital's LG in December 2016.
''He (Baijal) has submitted his resignation to the president,'' the official told PTI.
