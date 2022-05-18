Left Menu

EU proposes emergency funds to help European militaries amid Russia's Ukraine war

However, joint spending and investment in defense research remain disjointed and lack collaboration. Even before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, European Union states spent nearly 200 billion euros ($225 billion) on defense in 2020, the most since records began in 2006.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:40 IST
EU proposes emergency funds to help European militaries amid Russia's Ukraine war
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Union's executive proposed on Wednesday a 500 million euro ($525.70 million) defense fund that would help EU governments develop and buy more weapons together, saying that Russia's war in Ukraine showed the need to modernize. The money, which would come from the EU's long-term budget and could also increase with private sector funding, would meet the most pressing weakness in air, land, and sea defenses.

It would require the bloc's governments to make purchases jointly as a means to boost collaboration, one of the EU's long-term goals is to overcome years of wasted spending as governments pursued national projects leading to duplication. While most of the EU's states are members of NATO, EU defense cooperation is seen as strengthening the Western alliance's European members and reducing dependency on the United States, with all assets still available for NATO use.

The emergency money would be available for 2023 and 2024 but must be agreed upon by all 27 EU governments. The EU has already launched a long-term joint weapons fund and has agreed to revitalize its rapid-reaction force. However, joint spending and investment in defense research remain disjointed and lack collaboration.

Even before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, European Union states spent nearly 200 billion euros ($225 billion) on defense in 2020, the most since records began in 2006. But joint investment by governments fell, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said in December. Without U.S. help, the EU would struggle to defend itself, lacking intelligence, reconnaissance aircraft, and medium-range missile defense as well as amphibious ships and submarines, according to a 2020 report by the European Parliament's sub-committee on security and defense. ($1 = 0.9511 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022