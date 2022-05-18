EU proposes emergency funds to help European militaries amid Russia's Ukraine war

The European Union's executive proposed on Wednesday a 500 million euro ($525.70 million) defense fund that would help EU governments develop and buy more weapons together, saying that Russia's war in Ukraine showed the need to modernize. The money, which would come from the EU's long-term budget and could also increase with private sector funding, would meet the most pressing weakness in air, land, and sea defenses.

It would require the bloc's governments to make purchases jointly as a means to boost collaboration, one of the EU's long-term goals is to overcome years of wasted spending as governments pursued national projects leading to duplication. While most of the EU's states are members of NATO, EU defense cooperation is seen as strengthening the Western alliance's European members and reducing dependency on the United States, with all assets still available for NATO use.

The emergency money would be available for 2023 and 2024 but must be agreed upon by all 27 EU governments. The EU has already launched a long-term joint weapons fund and has agreed to revitalize its rapid-reaction force. However, joint spending and investment in defense research remain disjointed and lack collaboration.

Even before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, European Union states spent nearly 200 billion euros ($225 billion) on defense in 2020, the most since records began in 2006. But joint investment by governments fell, the European Defence Agency (EDA) said in December. Without U.S. help, the EU would struggle to defend itself, lacking intelligence, reconnaissance aircraft, and medium-range missile defense as well as amphibious ships and submarines, according to a 2020 report by the European Parliament's sub-committee on security and defense. ($1 = 0.9511 euros)

