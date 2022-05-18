Chile's GDP up 7.2% in Q1, below expectations

Chile's economy expanded 7.2% in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, below an expected 7.9% jump, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.8% from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms. Economists were expecting a 0.4% drop.

