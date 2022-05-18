Transparent Capital Partners Private Limited join hands with Naman Agarwal to contribute towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI/ATK): Leading investment firm, Transparent Capital Partners Private Limited has recently joined hands with Naman Agarwal to contribute towards United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 2030. As part of the collaboration, the duo will be working wth leading organisations to focus on creating employment opportunities for weaker and marginalised sections. Transparent Capital Partners Private Limited along with Naman Agarwal have also launched a campaign to raise crowdfunding and have successfully distributed sanitary napkins across eight states and one UT. The campaign jointly adopted 10,000 girls for 4 months. This initiative have been appreciated by many global spiritual leaders, Cabinet Ministers, and business tycoons from India and five other countries.

Discussing his plans, Naman Agarwal stated, "I want to build businesses that employ Indians and educate them to realize their full potential. My vision is to make the true use of India's power and workforce by enabling the deserved to climb the courage ladder, which can elevate India to become more competitive globally. Carrying my father's legacy is deeply aligned with my aspirations to bring about radical changes in the country step by step. In the future, I envision making India one of the best countries where people are well educated, and there is no unemployment. Each individual gets equal pay according to their work, and India becomes a better nation." Speaking about the initiative, founder of Transparent Capital Partners, Sarvesh Agarwal, said, "Since our founding in 2004, we've guided many clients to help them achieve their unique business goals. We equip organizations with a plan to succeed using our proven end-to-end methods. I believe that our team gives the best insights towards developing innovative strategies to resolve problems & achieve growth for your organization. Moving ahead, we aim towards contributing the overall economic development and empowering young aspirants by providing meaningful resources for their holistic development".

Being a vivid social worker, Naman has also conducted sessions with rural children and taught them subjects like English and Maths, took sessions in rural schools of Maharashtra (eg: in Palghar district of Mumbai and bangar wadi village of Mumbai). Popularized tribal art forms like Warli Folk painting and taught tribal children modern forms of art leading to efficient exchange of culture. He has additionally helped Transparent Capital Partners to varied impact based / ESG startups in research for preparing their investor pitch decks and assisted in pitching to venture capital and private equity funds. With a creative mind and outstanding vision, the duo is embarked on a mission to create and contribute towards the development of the economy and create opportunities for people throughout the nation.

