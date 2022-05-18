Left Menu

Germany received over 200 asylum applications from Russians in April - ministry

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:20 IST
  • Germany

Germany has registered a slight increase in the number of Russian nationals applying for asylum since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, an Interior Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In April, the second full month of the war, 222 people from Russia applied for asylum in Germany, the spokesperson said at a regular government news conference in Berlin.

