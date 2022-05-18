Left Menu

JK Lakshmi Cement Q4 profit rises 18.3pc to Rs 188.36 cr, revenue up 12.3pc

It had reported a net profit of Rs 421.12 crore in the previous year.Its revenue from operations was Rs 5,419.89 crore in 2021-22.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:28 IST
JK Lakshmi Cement on Wednesday reported an 18.36 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 188.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended in March 2022, helped by improvement in operational efficiencies and higher volume.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 159.13 crore in the January-March period a year ago, JK Lakshmi Cement said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 12.32 per cent at Rs 1,599.83 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,424.32 crore in the year-ago period.

''Despite unabated increase in Petcoke and diesel prices which are hovering at all-time high, JKLC could achieve healthy profitability by continuous improvement in operational efficiencies, energy cost, better product mix and higher volume,'' the company said in an earning statement.

JK Lakshmi Cement total expenses were at Rs 1,367.69 crore, up 13.31 per cent in Q4/FY 2021-22, as against Rs 1,207.01 crore.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, JK Lakshmi Cement has reported an increase of 13.40 per cent in its consolidated net profit of Rs 477.58 crore. It had reported a net profit of Rs 421.12 crore in the previous year.

Its revenue from operations was Rs 5,419.89 crore in 2021-22. This is 14.64 per cent higher than Rs 4,727.44 crore in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing JK Lakshmi Cement said its board in a meeting held on Wednesday recommended a 100 per cent dividend of Rs 5/- per Equity Share of Rs 5 each for the Financial Year ended on March March 21, 2022.

Share of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 393.80 on BSE, down 0.29 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

