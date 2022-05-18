Turkish finance minister to travel to Egypt for bank meeting -state media
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:35 IST
Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati will travel to Egypt next month to attend a meeting of the Islamic Development Bank, in what would be the first ministerial-level visit in nine years, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Wednesday.
After its foreign policy left Turkey isolated in its region and beyond, Ankara launched a charm offensive in 2020 to repair ties with estranged rivals. But efforts with Cairo have so far yielded little progress.
Nebati will visit Egypt on June 1, TRT Haber said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic Development Bank
- Ankara
- Nureddin Nebati
- Turkish
- Turkey
- Cairo
- Egypt
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish philanthropist says political pressure led to life sentence ruling
World News Roundup: Turkish philanthropist says political pressure led to life sentence ruling; EU targets Russian oil, banks as Ukraine says Russian offensive intensifies and more
73 Kurdish militants neutralized in Iraq: Turkish military
Group including Turkish missionaries has been kidnapped in Haiti: reports
Official: 8 Turkish citizens kidnapped from bus in Haiti