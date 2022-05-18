Turkish finance minister to travel to Egypt for bank meeting -state media

Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati will travel to Egypt next month to attend a meeting of the Islamic Development Bank, in what would be the first ministerial-level visit in nine years, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Wednesday.

After its foreign policy left Turkey isolated in its region and beyond, Ankara launched a charm offensive in 2020 to repair ties with estranged rivals. But efforts with Cairo have so far yielded little progress.

Nebati will visit Egypt on June 1, TRT Haber said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)