Turkish finance minister to travel to Egypt for bank meeting -state media

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 18:35 IST
Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati will travel to Egypt next month to attend a meeting of the Islamic Development Bank, in what would be the first ministerial-level visit in nine years, state broadcaster TRT Haber said on Wednesday.

After its foreign policy left Turkey isolated in its region and beyond, Ankara launched a charm offensive in 2020 to repair ties with estranged rivals. But efforts with Cairo have so far yielded little progress.

Nebati will visit Egypt on June 1, TRT Haber said.

