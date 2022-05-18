Paradeep Phosphates IPO receives 51 pc subscription on Day 2 of offer

The initial public offer of Paradeep Phosphates got subscribed 51 per cent on the second day of subscription on Wednesday.

According to the NSE data, the IPO received bids for 13,63,79,600 shares against 26,86,76,858 shares on offer. The quota for retail individual investors got 95 per cent subscription and non institutional investors 20 per cent.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) has a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 1,004 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 11,85,07,493 equity shares.

Price range for the offer is Rs 39-42 per share.

As part of the OFS, Zuari Maroc Phosphates Pvt Ltd (ZMPPL) will offload 60,18,493 equity shares and the government of India will sell up to 11,24,89,000 equity shares.

The government will be offloading its entire 19.55 per cent stake in the company.

Currently, ZMPPL holds 80.45 per cent stake and the government of India owns the rest 19.55 per cent stake in the company.

On Friday, Paradeep Phosphates raised a little over Rs 450 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds of fresh issue will be used to partly finance the acquisition of the fertiliser manufacturing facility in Goa, payment of debt and general corporate purposes.

Paradeep Phosphates is primarily engaged in manufacturing, trading, distribution and sales of a variety of complex fertilisers such as Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) and NPK fertilizers.

JM Financial, SBI Capital Markets, ICICI Securities and Axis Capital are the managers to the offer.

