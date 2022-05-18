Left Menu

Lebanon's central bank extends unlimited sale of dollars to banks end-July

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:41 IST
Lebanon's central bank is continuing allowing banks to purchase dollars with no ceiling via the bank's Sayrafa exchange platform until the end of July, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The bank said on Tuesday the purchases, which began in January, could take place "as usual, without amendment," in response to rumors that it had halted them following the country's parliamentary election on Sunday.

