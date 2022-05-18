Chile's economy grows 7.2% in Q1, below expectations

Chile's economy expanded 7.2% in the first quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, central bank data showed on Wednesday, fuelled by growth in the services and retail sectors.

That is below expectations for a 7.9% increase, according to a Reuters poll of analysts and economists. Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.8% from the previous three months in seasonally adjusted terms, versus a forecast 0.4% drop.

"A large part of the activities registered positive figures, with the biggest gains in service activities - in particular, personal, transport and business - and in retail," the central bank said. Mining, agriculture, forestry, and fishing activities all declined, the bank added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)