Luxury watch player Ethos IPO gets 27 pc subscription on first day of offer

The initial public offer of luxury and premium watch retail player Ethos received 27 per cent subscription on the first day of offer on Wednesday.

According to the NSE data, the Rs 472.3-crore IPO got bids for 10,71,000 shares against 39,79,957 shares on offer. Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category got 53 per cent subscription and non institutional investors 4 per cent.

The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue aggregating to Rs 375 crore and an offer for sale of up to 11,08,037 equity shares.

The IPO has a price range of Rs 836-878 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the public issue is expected to garner Rs 472.3 crore.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be utilised for repayment of debt, funding working capital requirements, opening new stores and general corporate purposes.

Ethos has the largest portfolio of premium and luxury watches in India and retails 50 premium and luxury watch brands like Omega, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger LeCoultre, Panerai, Bvlgari, H. Moser & Cie, Rado, Longines, Baume & Mercier, Oris SA, Corum, Carl F Bucherer, Tissot, Raymond Weil, Louis Moinet and Balmain.

Under the brand name Ethos, it opened its first luxury retail watch store in January 2003 in Chandigarh.

Emkay Global Financial Services and InCred Capital Wealth Portfolio Managers are the managers to the offer.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)