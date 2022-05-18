Russian economy minister sees further slowdown in inflation

Russia's economy has shown resilience to Western sanctions, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Wednesday, expressing confidence that inflation in Russia will slow down further.

Russia has withstood the first hit from sanctions and it is impossible to isolate the country from abroad, Reshetnikov said.

