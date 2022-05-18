Left Menu

Russia closes Moscow bureau of Canadian broadcaster CBC

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:48 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday said it was closing the Moscow bureau of Canada's CBC and withdrawing visas and accreditation from the public broadcaster's journalists after Canada banned Russian state TV station Russia Today.

"With regret we continue to notice open attacks on the Russian media from the countries of the so-called collective West who call themselves civilised," Maria Zakharova, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman, told reporters. "A decision has been taken to make retaliatory, I underscore retaliatory, measures in relation to the actions of Canada: the closure of the Moscow bureau of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, including the annulation of the accreditations and visas of their journalists."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

