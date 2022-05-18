Left Menu

GMR Infrastructure loss during Q4 narrows down to Rs 128.95 crore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:04 IST
GMR Infrastructure loss during Q4 narrows down to Rs 128.95 crore
GMR Infrastructure Ltd on Wednesday said its consolidated net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was Rs 128.95 crore against Rs 723.36 crore loss during the same quarter last fiscal.

According to a filing with bourses, the infrastructure major said the total income during the quarter under discussion was down to Rs 1,386.96 crore compared with Rs 1,697.71 crore in the last quarter of FY 21.

For the full financial year, the net loss narrowed down to Rs 1,131.39 crore against loss of Rs 3,427.77 in FY `21. Total income in FY '22 grew to Rs 4,959.16 crore from Rs 3,996.74 crore during the last fiscal.

Revenue from the airports segment stood at Rs 1,283.60 crore during the fourth quarter, while it was Rs 1555.64 crore in the same quarter last year.

Last fiscal, the GMR Group de-merged EPC business and urban infrastructure business of the company (including energy business) into GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

