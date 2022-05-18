GMR Power and Urban suffers Rs 274 cr loss in Q4

GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited on Wednesday said its consolidated loss after tax for the quarter ended March 31 was Rs 272.48 crore as against Rs 998.34 crore loss during the same quarter last fiscal.

According to a filing with stock exchanges, the company said the total income during the quarter under review was at Rs 1,272.03 crore compared to Rs 947.55 crore in the last quarter of FY21.

In FY22, the group has received dividend from PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk (PT GEMS), one of the associate company in Indonesia, amounting to Rs 842.53 crore, it said.

During the last fiscal, the GMR Group demerged EPC business and Urban Infrastructure Business of the Company (including Energy Business) into GMR Power and Urban Infra Limited (GPUIL).

