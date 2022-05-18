Gold worth Rs 37.17 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport, passenger arrested
PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport have seized 736 grams of gold worth Rs 37.17 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Bahrain.
The passenger, hailing from Byndoor in Udupi district, arrived by an Air India Express flight from Bahrain, a customs release here said.
He had concealed the gold in three oval-shaped packets in paste form mixed with solid gum, in his rectum, the release said.
The man has been arrested and a case was registered. Investigation is on.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HC directs Centre to appoint Chairman, member in Customs, Central Excise and Service Tax Settlement Commission in 6 weeks
India to allow wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance
Govt allows exporting wheat consignments registered with customs authority prior to ban order
Maha govt asks gram panchayats to ban customs of widowhood
India to allow wheat shipments awaiting customs clearance