Left Menu

IRB Infrastructure achieves financial closure for project in Tamil Nadu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:20 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:20 IST
IRB Infrastructure achieves financial closure for project in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Wednesday said its wholly-owned subsidiary Chittoor Thachur Highway Private Ltd has achieved financial closure for a hybrid annuity project in Tamil Nadu.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 909 crore, is a part of Bharatmala Pariyojana (Phase IV) and is for six-laning of Pondavakkam Kannigaipair section of 20.060 km on Chittoor Thachur Highway, the company said in a statement.

The company had bagged the project under Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) in September 2021.

Under the HAM model, the government provides 40 per cent of the project cost to the developer to start work while the remaining investment has to be made by the developer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022