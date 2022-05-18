Left Menu

ITBP rescues two trekkers stranded for over 48 hours in Uttarakhand

The ITBP team tried to call a helicopter but due to steep gradient, forest and weather hazards, it was not possible to airlift the trekkers, the officer said.The paramilitary force is deployed in the state as part of guarding the India-China Line of Actual Control LAC.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:21 IST
Two trekkers from Uttar Pradesh, stranded for over 48 hours during an expedition in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, were rescued by ITBP climbers on Wednesday, a senior officer said.

Vishal Gangwar (28) and Santosh Kumar (30) started their trek to 'Khaliya Top' in the district on Sunday.

The duo got stranded near Birthi fall in Munsiyari, away from the seven-km-long trekking route, and somehow managed to call for help from their phone, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson said here.

The 14th battalion of the ITBP stationed in the area was alerted by the authorities and two teams were dispatched for the rescue operation, he said.

One of the teams located the climbers on Tuesday night near the Birthi fall area and after providing water and food to the dehydrated and weak trekkers, they started their descent on foot, he said.

''The trekkers who hail from the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh were finally brought down by evening. They have been admitted to a local hospital,'' he said. The ITBP team tried to call a helicopter but due to steep gradient, forest and weather hazards, it was not possible to airlift the trekkers, the officer said.

The paramilitary force is deployed in the state as part of guarding the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC).

