ITC net profit rises 11.7 per cent to Rs 4,196 crore in Q4 of 2021-22

FMCG major ITC Limited (ITC) on Wednesday reported Rs 4,196 crore net profit for the quarter ended March 2022 as compared to Rs 3,755 crore recorded in the corresponding period of last year, posting a year-on-year increase of 11.7 per cent.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations jumped 14 per cent year-on-year to Rs 17,554 crore for January-March 2022 quarter as against Rs 15,404 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the last year.

ITC Limited Board of Directors has recommended final dividend of Rs 6.25 per ordinary share of Rs 1 face value for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The dividend will be paid during July 22-26, 2022. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 5.25 per share declared in February. (ANI)

