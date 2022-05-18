Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL61 CAB-LD CPSES Cabinet empowers boards of PSEs to decide on closure, divestment of units/subsidiaries New Delhi: Giving more autonomy to state-owned companies, the Cabinet on Wednesday empowered their boards to decide on the closure and divestment of units/subsidiaries.

DEL62 BIZ-LD RUPEE ​Rupee skids 17 paise to record low of 77.61 against USD Mumbai: The rupee declined by 1​7 paise to close at its fresh lifetime low of 77.6​1 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid unabated foreign fund outflows and concerns over aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve to tame inflation.

DEL58 BIZ-RBI-LD MPC MINUTES RBI opted for off-cycle rate hike to avoid tougher action in June: Shaktikanta Das Mumbai: Waiting for the scheduled monetary policy meet in June would have meant losing time and opting for a stronger action, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das told members of the MPC before they unanimously decided to go for an off-cycle hike in interest rate on May 4.

DEL53 BIZ-EACPM-LD INEQUALITY-REPORT EAC-PM recommends employment scheme for urban jobless, universal basic income New Delhi: The Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) on Wednesday suggested that the government should come out with a guaranteed employment scheme for the urban unemployed as well as introduce a universal basic income and allocate higher funds towards the social sector to reduce inequality in India.

DEL40 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 2-day rally in see-saw trade; PowerGrid slumps 4.5 pc Mumbai: Equity benchmarks surrendered early gains to close with modest losses on Wednesday, snapping their two-day winning streak as investors pared exposure to power, IT and bank stocks amid a mixed trend in global markets.

DEL34 BIZ-GST-CASINO GoM finalises report on GST on casinos, race course, online gaming; 28 pc tax to be levied New Delhi: The panel of ministers tasked to review the GST levy on casinos, race courses and online gaming has finalised its report, which will be taken up in the upcoming GST Council meeting.

DEL12 BIZ-S&P-GROWTH S&P cuts FY23 India growth forecast to 7.3% on rising inflation, Russia-Ukraine war New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday cut India's growth projection for the current fiscal to 7.3 per cent from 7.8 per cent earlier on rising inflation and the longer-than-expected Russia-Ukraine conflict.

DCM37 BIZ-BPCL-PRIVATISATION BPCL privatisation stalled as bidders walkout New Delhi: Privatisation of BPCL, which was dubbed India's biggest ever, has been stalled with just one bidder left in the fray after two others walked out over issues such as lack of clarity in fuel pricing, a top source said.

DCM43 BIZ-TELECOM-TRAI-VAISHNAW-5G India's own 5G stack to be ready by Sept-Oct: Ashwini Vaishnaw New Delhi: India own 5G stack will be ready around September-October, Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday as he urged nations to look actively at these indigenous telecom stacks for cost and quality advantage.

DCM48 BIZ-POWER MINISTER-LD GENCOS States should ask gencos to ensure timely imports of coal: Power minister New Delhi: Union power minister R K Singh has asked several states to direct electricity generation companies to ensure timely imports of coal for blending purposes so as to meet the requirements during the monsoon season.

DCM6 BIZ-EXECUTIVE-SALARY Top executives' salaries may jump 8.9 pc in 2022, highest in 5 years: Survey New Delhi: Salaries of senior executives in India are likely to increase by 8.9 per cent in 2022, highest in five years, amid a recovery in business sentiments post pandemic, according to leading global professional services firm Aon plc.

DEL46 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold falls Rs 270; silver declines Rs 49 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 270 to Rs 50,037 per 10 grams, amid the international precious metal prices increasing marginally, according to HDFC Securities.

