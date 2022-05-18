C-DOT and Vodafone Idea sign MoU to develop IoT/M2M solutions in India

Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the premier R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India and Vodafone Idea Limited, one of the major telecom operators of India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 17th of May, 2022 on the occasion of "World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD)".

The signing of MOU will help both organizations leverage each other's expertise in their respective domains to develop and deploy IoT/M2M solutions in India. IoT adoption has become critical for any organization's digital transformation journey. However, in the current deployments, certain operational challenges such as device network compatibility, over the air firmware upgrade, remote device configuration, security vulnerabilities and implementation in siloes with proprietary protocols are preventing businesses from reaping the scale benefits of IoT.

To address these challenges in IoT implementation, both C-DOT and Vodafone Idea Limited have agreed to collaborate and work jointly on non-exclusive basis, to evaluate applications and devices from various solution providers against oneM2M specifications and offer joint certificates.

On this occasion, Dr. RajKumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT, said, "C-DOT has been the flagbearer of IoT/M2M standardization and has been contributing significantly to oneM2M - the global IoT/M2M standard. This partnership is an opportunity to see the oneM2M specifications in action in a diverse set of sectors and applications, from smart energy to the connected cars. Together we will explore what is next for the industry and learn more about the value oneM2M specifications could deliver. C-DOT's indigenously developed oneM2M based Common Services Platform (CCSP) could benefit IoT industry. Collaboration with Vodafone Idea will provide great opportunity to device and application providers to deploy their solutions in the Vodafone Idea network. This platform will enable application providers to use a robust middleware framework with all necessary underlying common services to deploy a secure oneM2M compliant solution."

According to Arvind Nevatia, Chief Enterprise Business Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited, "We are delighted to partner C-DOT who have strong capabilities to undertake large-scale development programs in IoT and telecommunication. We strongly believe that IoT has huge potential and as a leader in IoT, this partnership will enable IoT application and device providers to launch full-proof standardized and interoperable solutions in the market."

C-DOT and Vodafone Idea Limited reiterated their firm commitment towards building indigenous capabilities for the digital transformation of the country as part of the celebration of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

(With Inputs from PIB)