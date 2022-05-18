T'gana Minister KTR meets top business honchos in London, highlights investment opportunities

Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday chaired two round-table sessions organised by the UK-India Business Council in London and interacted with industry leaders from across the globe with a view to attracting investments to the Indian State.

Top management representatives from Deloitte, HSBC, JCB, E&Y, and Rolls Royce Plc, among others, attended the meeting, according to an official release.

IT Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Andrew Fleming participated.

During the session, the Minister introduced the progressive industrial policies of Telangana government and also highlighted the investment opportunities in priority sectors like information technology, BFSI, food processing, pharma and life sciences, aerospace and defence. Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, mentioned also the availability of land, water, power and human resources in the State for prospective investors. The Minister reiterated that Telangana would either meet or beat the offer given by any Indian State, it added.

KTR chaired also the second round-table session jointly organised by the UK-India Business Council and Tech UK today. Collaboration between the UK and India in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI), cleantech, healthtech and agritech was discussed in the meeting, the release said. During the session, Rama Rao said Hyderabad offers great opportunities for SMEs in emerging technologies, and added Telangana has excellent sectoral policies unlike any other Indian State.

KTR opined that the Tech UK and the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA) could work together on a bilateral engagement to help SMEs explore opportunities.

Rama Rao on Tuesday departed for London to participate in various meetings organised by the UK-India Business Council (UKIBC). From there he would leave for Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) from May 22-26. Meanwhile, UK-headquartered Surface Measurement Systems announced establishment of Particle Characterisation Laboratory in Hyderabad. Spread across 7000 sq m, the facility would be a state-of-the-art laboratory with focus on pharmaceutical powder characterisation and is slated to attract both global and local Indian pharmaceutical customers, the release said.

The announcement was made after Rama Rao’s meeting with leadership of Surface Measurement Systems - Professor Daryl Williams, Managing Director; Daniel Villalobos, Global Channel Management & International (sales manager); and Syed Qutubuddin, Director, (India operations in London). The company leadership briefed Rama Rao that this Particle Characterisation Laboratories would be the only laboratory in India to offer specialised particle characterisation test services. In addition, the expertise in Particle Characterisation Laboratories as well as Surface Measurement Systems would allow the particle characterisation test services to be offered globally with focus on pharmaceutical powders, the release added.

