Job creation, adoption of new tech should be end-goals of tourism sector: Naik on post-Covid revival

As the effect of COVID-19 pandemic is waning, the tourism industry is on a revival mode, Union Minister Shripad Yeso Naik said on Wednesday and stressed that large-scale job creation along with adoption of newer and improved technology should be the end-goals of the tourism sector.

The Union Minister of State for Tourism, Ports, Shipping and Waterways said this during his address at a tourism-hospitality industry event at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, near Delhi.

''The travel and tourism industry is one of the world's largest economic sectors. It has witnessed a huge spurt of growth in the post-pandemic period and is set to continue the momentum and continue on its path of revival,” Naik said at the SATTE (South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange) event.

''As the effects of coronavirus are waning, the tourism industry is slowly reviving and regaining its hold over the markets. Creation of new growth opportunities, large-scale employment generation, and adoption of newer and improved technology should be the end-goals of the tourism sector,'' the minister said.

Naik said tourism sector has witnessed an “upswing” in its growth trajectory in the post-pandemic times and “will continue its momentum and score big”.

Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India, said the tourism industry is in a mode of recovery from the aftereffects of COVID-19.

“We are optimistic about the future growth trends and want to be a torchbearer in the tourism revival talks. Equitable and sustainable growth and greater integration of newer technology solutions are objectives that need to be attained by the tourism industry,” Mudras said.

