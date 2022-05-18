Left Menu

NDTV profit rises 7 pc to Rs 25.83 crore in March quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:52 IST
News broadcaster New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Wednesday reported a 7 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 25.83 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 24.09 crore in the same period previous fiscal, NDTV Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 103.8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 84.72 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter were lower at Rs 80.53 crore as compared to Rs 96.59 crore in the same period a year ago, it added.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, the company said its consolidated net profit after tax was at Rs 84.76 crore as against Rs 74.86 crore in FY21.

In FY22, consolidated revenue from operations was at Rs 396.4 crore as compared to Rs 357.63 crore in FY21, it added.

