Left Menu

Heavy Industries Ministry, NRDC ink pact over capital goods scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:52 IST
Heavy Industries Ministry, NRDC ink pact over capital goods scheme
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Heavy Industries on Wednesday signed an agreement with the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) for undertaking various activities for smooth implementation of the Scheme for Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries, said that with a vision and mission to put Indian Economy on the wheel of high growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat and this MoU will surely be able to help us to achieve that.

He further stated that the vision of this MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) is to make India a global hub for the manufacturing of capital goods. The Ministry of Heavy Industries on January 25, 2022, notified the Scheme on Enhancement of Competitiveness in the Indian Capital Goods Sector- Phase-II for providing assistance to Common Technology Development and Services Infrastructure.

The scheme has a financial outlay of Rs 1,207 crore with Budgetary support of Rs 975 crore and Industry Contribution of Rs 232 crore to expand and enlarge the impact created by Phase I of Capital Goods scheme, thereby providing greater impetus through creation of a strong and globally competitive capital goods sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022