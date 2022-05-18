Left Menu

Delhi govt likely to flag off nearly 100 electric buses next week: Officials

The chief minister had said 300 more such buses will soon join the public transport in the city.Terming the flag off as the beginning of an era of the environment-friendly public transport system in the capital, the chief minister had said 2000 electric buses will be procured by the government in the coming years.The first e-bus in the DTC fleet had come with zero tailpipe emissions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:26 IST
Delhi govt likely to flag off nearly 100 electric buses next week: Officials
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly 100 electric buses will soon roll down the city roads with the Delhi government likely to flag them off next week, officials said on Wednesday.

The government has received a batch of over 100 electric buses, they said.

Nearly hundred of these are fully integrated and will be flagged off next week while the remaining are still being integrated, officials said.

At present, there are two e-bus depots to house these vehicles -- Mundela Kalan and Rohini Sector 37.

Mundela Kalan is Delhi's first fully electrified bus depot situated on 4.57 acres of land and has 32 DC fast EV chargers installed with additional facilities like three guard rooms and four service pits and two dry pits, officials said.

Similarly, the Rohini sec 37 depot, the second fully electrified bus depot spread over seven acres of land, has 48 DC fast EV chargers proposed with 25 already commissioned, officials said. The additional facilities include four service pits and two dry pits.

Delhi Transport Corporation's first electric bus was flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in January. The chief minister had said 300 more such buses will soon join the public transport in the city.

Terming the flag off as the beginning of an era of the environment-friendly public transport system in the capital, the chief minister had said 2000 electric buses will be procured by the government in the coming years.

The first e-bus in the DTC fleet had come with zero tailpipe emissions. The electric buses have kneeling ramps for differently-abled passengers and special pink seats for women passengers.

The bus is also equipped with CCTV cameras, two-way central command and control centre (CCC) at Kashmere Gate, 10 panic buttons in each bus and a hooter.

The Delhi government last week had approved the induction of 1,500 low-floor electric buses in its public transportation fleet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022