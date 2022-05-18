Left Menu

Alibaba, Antfin sell entire 43 pc stake in Paytm Mall for Rs 42 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:41 IST
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:41 IST
Chinese company Alibaba and its affiliate Antfin has sold their entire stake in Paytm Mall for Rs 42 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The exit transaction values Paytm Mall at around Rs 103 crore.

According to the filing, Paytm E-commerce, parent firm of Paytm Mall, bought 28.34 per cent stake of Alibaba and 14.98 per cent stake held by Antfin (The Netherlands).

Paytm Mall has raised around USD 800 million from several investors, including Alibaba, Ant Financial and SoftBank.

No immediate comment were received from Paytm Mall on this transaction.

