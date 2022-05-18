U.S. reopens Kyiv embassy after three-month closure
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:46 IST
The U.S. embassy in Kyiv reopened on Wednesday after a three-month closure due to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.
"We are officially reopening operations," spokesperson Daniel Langenkamp told Reuters shortly before the U.S. flag was raised above the embassy.
He said a small number of diplomats would return initially to staff the mission.
