Delhi govt will appoint consultant for preparing layouts for 25 non-conforming industrial areas

Delhi government will appoint a consultant for preparing layouts for redevelopment of 25 non-conforming industrial areas, a senior official said on Wednesday. In a meeting chaired by Industries Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday with representatives of nine non-conforming industrial areas, the official asked them to ensure that there is a separate entry and exit for employees in factories, and the staircases should not be choked with cartons, days after the Mundka fire tragedy that claimed the lives of 27 people. ''There should be a separate entry and exit gate and the staircase should not have cartons or raw materials kept on them so that people can escape in case of such an incident. He also said that fire extinguishers should be there and they should be in working condition and should be periodically checked,'' said Brijesh Goyal, chairman, Chamber Of Trade & Industry(CTI).

Industrialists and representatives from nine non-conforming industrial areas participated in the meeting. ''They were Samaypur, Libaspur, Hastsal, Nangloi, Mundka, Peeragarhi, Nawada, Anand Parbat. They will work as stakeholders in the redevelopment. In the meeting there was discussion about the demands of various industrial areas and their requirements,'' he added.

He stated that some of them have the issue of sewer, and at some places, maps are not authorised by municipal corporations and some of them do not have fire NOCs since their maps are not approved. An official from the Industries Department said that Wednesday's meeting was an ice-breaking meeting.

''The 25 non-conforming areas have been divided into three parts. Today, a meeting was held and a consultant will be appointed for preparing the layouts for redevelopment. The meeting was held with an objective so that the representatives are on board with the plans,'' said the official. Goyal said a series of meetings will be held on Wednesday and Friday, following which a consultant is likely to be appointed by next week.

The non-confirming notified industrial pockets, including Anand Parbat, Shahdara, Samaipur Badli, Libaspur, Khyala, Nawada, Rithala, Haiderpur, Karawal Nagar, Dabri among others, have over 50,000 industrial establishments, the officials said.

The Delhi government has allocated Rs 25 crore for the redevelopment work in its budget for 2022-23.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia while presenting the budget in Delhi Assembly had said that redevelopment of these 25 non-conforming industrial areas would create six lakh jobs.

The government has targeted to rebrand and reposition Delhi as ''The City of Business'' through redevelopment of these industrial areas.

The redevelopment work will aim to utilise the dysfunctional and sick land parcels on existing industrial areas and engage them in alternative economic use, increase economic activity and generate employment opportunities by promoting labour intensive manufacturing and service industrial activities.

