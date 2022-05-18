U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has resumed operations, Blinken says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:18 IST
The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv resumed operations on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, nearly three months after removing its diplomats and suspending work there over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again," Blinken said in a statement.
