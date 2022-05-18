U.S. Embassy in Ukraine has resumed operations, Blinken says

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv resumed operations on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, nearly three months after removing its diplomats and suspending work there over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The Ukrainian people, with our security assistance, have defended their homeland in the face of Russia’s unconscionable invasion, and, as a result, the Stars and Stripes are flying over the Embassy once again," Blinken said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)