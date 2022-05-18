Left Menu

Traffic cop breaks car's front windshield as owner jumps red light

A woman and a minor girl aged around two years were also there in the car which was being driven by Satyanarayan Saini. Saini called his friends on the spot after the incident and they created a ruckus, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:35 IST
The front windshield of a car was damaged as a traffic official hit it with a stick when the owner jumped the red light at Rambagh crossing which led to ruckus on busy Tonk Road here on Wednesday, police said.

The traffic policeman tried to stop the car which had jumped the red light and hit it with a stick in which the windshield got damaged, they said. A woman and a minor girl aged around two years were also there in the car which was being driven by Satyanarayan Saini. Saini called his friends on the spot after the incident and they created a ruckus, police said. ''The constable hit my car. It could have hurt us,'' Saini told reporters. “Seven persons were arrested under section 151 of CrPC from the spot. The policeman has registered a case against the driver for obstructing public servant in discharge of duty,” SHO of Gandhi Nagar police station Nemichand said.

