Left Menu

Assam govt inks pact with FlyBig to ferry flood-hit people

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-05-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 23:38 IST
Assam govt inks pact with FlyBig to ferry flood-hit people
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government Wednesday signed an agreement with regional carrier FlyBig Airline to transport stranded passengers in the Barak Valley, which has been disconnected with the rest of the state due to flood and landslides, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

After chairing a meeting of the state cabinet, Sarma said at a press conference that an MoU has been signed with the airline to run special flights between Silchar and Guwahati at a fixed rate of Rs 3,000 per ticket.

''They will operate these flights for the next 10 days and we hope that everyday 70-100 stranded passengers will avail the service. The additional cost will be taken care of by the government as subsidy to the airline,'' he said.

In the wake of the inclement weather across several parts of the northeast, the cost of flight tickets soared to around Rs 30,000 a seat between Silchar and Guwahati instead of the usual Rs 3,000 fare.

On reinstating communication with southern Assam, he said the rail link will take around 45 days to be restored, while road connectivity will be up and running in the next two-three days.

''Today, we air-dropped 4 metric tonnes of food in Dima Hasao. We plan to air-drop 12 MT of food items in the district tomorrow. Our ministers are on the way to Dima Hasao to oversee relief and rehabilitation operations,'' Sarma said.

He also stated that families of the deceased will get a compensation of Rs 4 lakh as per the government policy.

The chief minister said Rs 150 crore has been released to the districts, while the Centre sanctioned Rs 1,000 crore for Assam as part of flood relief measures.

The flood situation in Assam deteriorated on Wednesday with one more person losing his life and over 6.62 lakh people getting impacted in the deluge across 27 districts.

Earlier during the day, Sarma held a meeting via video-conferencing with his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, and appealed to him to facilitate smooth movement of relief goods and materials from Assam to the flood-hit Barak Valley districts through roads passing through the hill state.

Sangma assured the Assam government of all support and cooperation in this regard.

In another meeting chaired by Sarma on the flood scenario, directions were issued to the officials concerned to ensure there is no shortage of essential commodities in the flood-hit districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for young children; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID booster shot for you...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022