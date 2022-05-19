Left Menu

BEST's mini bus services affected for 2nd day due to strike by drivers

Over 160 of 275 mini buses were off roads on the first day of the stir.This is the second strike by the MP Group drivers in less than a month. On April 22 too, they had stayed away from work.

19-05-2022
A majority of mini buses taken on lease from a private contractor by Mumbai's civic transport undertaking BEST remained off roads for the second day in a row on Wednesday due to a strike by drivers over non-payment of salaries, causing inconvenience to scores of passengers.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking spokesperson Manoj Varade said the mini bus services operating out of Bandra, Kurla and Vikhroli depots were affected due to the strike.

The civic transport body could not operate 308 bus services during the day, he said.

Varade said BEST operated 113 extra buses to avoid inconvenience to commuters.

Since Tuesday morning, most drivers of MP Group, the contractor from whom BEST has taken buses on lease, operating from the three depots (out of five) have stayed away from work to protest against non-payment of salaries. Over 160 of 275 mini buses were off roads on the first day of the stir.

This is the second strike by the MP Group drivers in less than a month. On April 22 too, they had stayed away from work. The BEST undertaking ferries over 30 lakh commuters daily with a fleet of around 3,500 buses, including those hired from private contractors.

