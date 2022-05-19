UK-based Surface Measurement Systems to set-up India's first state-of-the-art laboratory for pharmaceutical powder characterisation in Hyderabad

United Kingdom-based Surface Measurement Systems has announced the establishment of the Particle Characterisation Laboratory in Hyderabad and has aggressive expansion plans for the next 2 years. Spread across 7000 sqm, the facility will be a state-of-the-art laboratory with a focus on pharmaceutical powder characterisation.

The facility will be the world centre of excellence for powder characterisation for SMS and is slated to attract both global and local Indian pharmaceutical customers. The announcement was made after Minister KT Rama Rao's meeting with the leadership of Surface Measurement Systems- Professor Daryl Williams, Managing Director, Daniel Villalobos, Global Channel Management and International Sales Manager, Syed Qutubuddin, Director, India Operations in London, United Kingdom. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department and Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were also present during the meeting.

The company leadership briefed the minister that this Particle Characterisation Laboratories will be the only laboratory in India to offer specialised particle characterisation test services. In addition, the expertise in Particle Characterisation Laboratories, as well as Surface Measurement Systems, will allow these particle characterisation test services to be offered globally, with a focus on pharmaceutical powders.

Specialist test services will include Dynamic Vapour Sorption measurement of water sorption isotherms of powders, as well as Inverse Gas Chromatographic determination of powder surface area and surface energy. Particle Characterisation Laboratories will be the only contract test laboratory in the world offering these specialist powder characterisation methods.

Surface Measurement Systems (SMS) develops and engineers innovative experimental techniques and instrumentation for the Physico-chemical characterisation of complex solids. Surface Measurement Systems Limited is the world leader in advanced instruments for powder characterisation and has invented the Dynamic Vapour Sorption (DVS) instrument.

The company has business units in the United Kingdom, Germany, USA, China and India. Rao said, "I'm extremely happy to announce the entry of Surface Measurement Systems in Hyderabad. The establishment of this facility, which will be first-of-its-kind in Hyderabad is a testament to the city's leadership position in the pharmaceutical sector and will accelerate growth in the sector."

Professor Daryl Williams, Managing Director, Particle Characterisation Laboratory, a Surface Measurement Systems Company said that India has always been an attractive destination for a scientific company like Surface Measurement Systems. "Telangana's progressive and investor-friendly policies have facilitated SMEs like us to establish a new state-of-the-art particle characterisation laboratory in Hyderabad." Particle Characterisation Laboratory (Hyderabad) will become a centre of excellence in particle characterisation not just in India but all around the world, working with all of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies, he added. (ANI)

