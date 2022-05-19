Left Menu

Omega Seiki Mobility appoints Nida Khanam as CHRO, Vivek Dhawan as Director sales & marketing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 11:04 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 11:04 IST
Omega Seiki Mobility appoints Nida Khanam as CHRO, Vivek Dhawan as Director sales & marketing
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility said it has strengthened its leadership team by bringing on board Nida Khanam as its Chief Human Resource Officer and Vivek Dhawan as the Director for sales and marketing, as the company gears up for the next phase of growth.

The company employs around 350 employees with 20 people in the leadership role, Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) said, adding that it plans to scale up its workforce by 2,000 people by the next fiscal year.

They (Khanam and Dhawan) bring compounded experience needed for the next phase of growth to OSM as an organization and brand, said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman.

''We are looking to have close to 50 positions in various leadership roles such as Chief Technology Officer, Head of Quality, Government relations, among others by the end of next Fiscal,'' he added.

Khanam, an alumnus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) carries over 18 years of HR leadership and transformation experience and will focus on strengthening the organizational culture and HR practices in the company, OSM said in a release.

Dhawan comes with nearly three decades of experience and has previously served firms such as CG Power, Siemens, Rockwell Automation, Panasonic India, and Exicom, as per the company statement.

Under him, the company aims to expand to 400 touch points by March 2023, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022