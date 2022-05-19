Left Menu

Anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's Sultanpuri canceled due to the unavailability of the police force

The anti-encroachment drive was scheduled to be carried out in the Jagdamba Market area of Sultanpuri for Thursday but it did not take place as we could not get an adequate police force, the official told PTI. The official said an encroachment removal drive was canceled on Wednesday too at Sultanpuris Fish Market area due to the unavailability of the police force.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 12:51 IST
An anti-encroachment drive scheduled to take place in northwest Delhi's Sultanpuri area was canceled on Thursday due to the unavailability of an adequate police force, civic authorities said.

According to a North Delhi Municipal Corporation official, the drive to remove temporary and permanent encroachment from roads and government land was scheduled at Sultanpuri's Jagdamba market. ''The anti-encroachment drive was scheduled to be carried out in Jagdamba Market area of Sultanpuri for Thursday but it did not take place as we could not get adequate police force,'' the official told PTI.

The official said an encroachment removal drive was canceled on Wednesday too at Sultanpuri's Fish Market area due to the unavailability of the police force. A series of anti-encroachment drives were conducted by the three civic bodies in different parts of the city in the last month, including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar, and New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Janakpuri among others.

Last month, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation had come under fire from several civil rights groups and opposition parties after it bulldozed structures in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area during an anti-encroachment drive. The drive was stopped after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

