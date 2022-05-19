Left Menu

London stocks swept up in global sell-off on economic slowdown fears

Oil & gas stocks held steady as Brent crude prices recovered early losses to trade above $110 a barrel. Royal Mail tumbled 6.3% to the bottom of FTSE 100 after the postal company's 2021-22 profit came in slightly below market expectations.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-05-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 12:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as investors globally fretted over the broadening impact of inflation on economic growth, while Royal Mail slid after reporting disappointing results. The blue-chip index dropped 0.7% by 0707 GMT, as Asian and European markets were hammered by a bruising sell-off on Wall Street after retail giant Target warned of a bigger margin hit.

Britain's consumer companies and retailers dropped 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively, leading to sectoral losses. Oil & gas stocks held steady as Brent crude prices recovered early losses to trade above $110 a barrel.

Royal Mail tumbled 6.3% to the bottom of FTSE 100 after the postal company's 2021-22 profit came in slightly below market expectations. Housebuilder Countryside Partnerships Plc slid 2.5% after it reported a lower half-year profit as the group recovers from operational issues including costly expansions and losses from manufacturing businesses.

Low-cost carrier easyJet rose 2.8% after it said bookings in the last 10 weeks were consistently above pre-pandemic levels. HomeServe jumped 11.1% to the top of the FTSE midcap 250 indexes after Canada's Brookfield Asset Management said it had agreed to buy the British home repair services firm for 4.08 billion pounds ($5.04 billion).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

