Left Menu

MakeMyTrip ties up with banks, NBFCs, fintech players for 'book now pay later' option 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 13:16 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 13:16 IST
MakeMyTrip ties up with banks, NBFCs, fintech players for 'book now pay later' option 
  • Country:
  • India

Online travel firm MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it has partnered with 15 banks, NBFCs and fintech players, including HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, Capital float and Zest Money, for its 'book now pay later' option while booking flight or hotels.

The company's fintech arm TripMoney has established a marketplace attracting 15 banks, NBFCs and fintech players, which also include Kissht, Lazypay and Simpl, among others, to offer easy travel credit to travellers, MakeMyTrip said in a statement.

The book now pay later (BNPL) payment has been introduced on bookings for travel, flight or hotels, on MakeMyTrip as well as on the Goibibo app, it added.

''The BNPL and EMI options will help provide easy and quick access to short-term credit for our customers on attractive terms. This will help travellers meet their aspirations to travel more frequently and to newer destinations,'' MakeMyTrip Co-Founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said.

The online travel services firm said the initial response to BNPL on the MakeMyTrip platform has been very encouraging and it has witnessed 60 per cent growth in BNPL transactions quarter-on-quarter over the past one year.

''Currently, more than 75 per cent customers who opt for BNPL select no-cost EMIs (to be paid within 3 months) while the rest go for longer duration EMIs,'' it added.

Travellers who opt to travel without making any payment at the time of booking are provided short-term credit by the partner NBFCs and banks through an underwriting platform that evaluates customers' creditworthiness using data science models, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022